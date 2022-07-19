Fire at top of Sedgley's Beacon Hill 'started deliberately'

A fire broke out at the top of Sedgley's Beacon Hill

A total of 13 crew members rushed to the beauty spot on Monday afternoon amid soaring temperatures after receiving reports of a grass fire.

Crews from Tipton and Fallings Park were joined by a four-by-four response vehicle from Dudley as they tackled the blaze at around 4.30pm.

The blaze involved grass and shrubland and spanned approximately 300 metres squared. It is believed to have been started deliberately.

Meanwhile, residents took to social media to voice their concern as they blamed the irresponsible use of disposable barbecues at the popular site.