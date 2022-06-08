School learning manager receives national unsung hero award

Mandy Murphy pictured with headteacher Sukhjot Dhami

Mandy Murphy, a personalised learning manager at Beacon Hill Academy, Sedgley has received The Pearsons National Teaching Award - for unsung hero.

This is a prestigious award is in recognition for her efforts for supporting learners both in and out of school and for going above and beyond the hall of duty.

Mandy said: "Its such a great honour to receive such a special award. I feel so overwhelmed and proud.

"I believe that our learners at Beacon Hill Academy deserve the very best support, care and guidance and it has been my privilege to work with so many wonderful learners, their families and our dedicated staff."

During her time at the academy, Mandy has helped hundreds of families and supported them in the most challenging of times.

Among many kind gestures, Mandy took food boxes and parcels to the most disadvantaged families throughout the pandemic.

In her time, she has also carried out hundreds of home visits in her own time and during the holidays and supported families when they have had bereavement with the household.

Sukhjot Dhami, headteacher at the school, said: "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedicate that Mandy has shown to the learners at the academy.