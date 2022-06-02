Outcry as postbox topper of Queen and corgi is stolen on Jubilee weekend

The postbox topper was stolen from a post box on High Park Crescent.

The crocheted topper of the Queen and one her beloved corgis was reported missing by Sedgley E Townswomen’s Guild from High Park Crescent in Sedgley on Thursday morning.

Karen Moore from the Townswomen's Guild put out a post to let people know the topper, which was last seen on Wednesday night, had gone missing.

She said: "Just as the Jubilee celebrations were really beginning, I am sorry to report that the Jubilee postbox topper made by Sedgley E Townswomen’s Guild and sited by High Park Crescent, Sedgley has been stolen.

"It was there at 9.30pm on June 1, but gone by the morning.

"Children had enjoyed having their photos taken by it, so local residents are outraged and very disappointed.

"The one good thing, however, is that it had already received thousands of likes on Facebook so had brought a smile to the faces of a lot of people."

On the Guild's Facebook page, people left comments saying how sorry they were to hear that the topper had been taken from the postbox.

Judy Clements said: "So sorry that all your hard work has been disrespected by someone who doesn't care or even realise the amount of time and effort it has taken create.

On behalf of the majority of Sedgley residents, can I say thank you for all your hard work and, yes, you always make us smile."

Geraldine Hodder said: "A few have gone missing around the country - sharing on Facebook has made them too hot to handle being a knitter and crocheter I know what work goes into them.

"Hope you get it back."

Angela Hewitt said: "Hope it is returned.