Man rushed to hospital after collapsing near Sedgley pub

Two ambulances were spotted outside the Mount Pleasant pub on High Street, just off Wolverhampton Road in Sedgley.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a "medical case" at 6.45pm. After treating him at the scene, paramedics took the man to Russells Hall Hospital.
