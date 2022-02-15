Man rushed to hospital after collapsing near Sedgley pub

Mount Pleasant pub on High Street, Sedgley

Two ambulances were spotted outside the Mount Pleasant pub on High Street, just off Wolverhampton Road in Sedgley.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a "medical case" at 6.45pm. After treating him at the scene, paramedics took the man to Russells Hall Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.45pm to Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley, Dudley to a medical case.

"An ambulance attended and assessed a man who had reportedly collapsed.