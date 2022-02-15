Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man rushed to hospital after collapsing near Sedgley pub

By Nathan RoweSedgleyPublished:

A man had to be rushed to hospital after he collapsed near a pub on Monday evening.

Mount Pleasant pub on High Street, Sedgley
Mount Pleasant pub on High Street, Sedgley

Two ambulances were spotted outside the Mount Pleasant pub on High Street, just off Wolverhampton Road in Sedgley.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to a "medical case" at 6.45pm. After treating him at the scene, paramedics took the man to Russells Hall Hospital.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.45pm to Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley, Dudley to a medical case.

"An ambulance attended and assessed a man who had reportedly collapsed.

"He was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further checks."

Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News