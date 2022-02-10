Gospel End Road, Sedgley, where the lights were installed. Photo: Google

Residents were left lamenting 'chaotic' traffic after the lights were installed on Gospel End Road in Sedgley during Wednesday evening, causing tailbacks as far as Wombourne.

The lights were installed by Cadent, which is carrying out gas mains work in the area.

But Dudley Council says that while some lights were permitted for the work, permission was not granted for the stretch of road where they were erected.

Councillor Karen Shakespeare, cabinet member for public realm, said: "We were made aware of significant traffic delays around Gospel End in Sedgley and have been in contact with Cadent, which is carrying out permitted critical gas mains works in the area.

"A set of temporary traffic lights, which breached the permit conditions, have been removed.

"People should expect some delays due to ongoing works but traffic flow is now much improved."

Councillor Shaun Keasey picked up on the issue and worked to remove the lights as soon as possible.

He told the Express and Star that the lights were installed without the consent of Dudley Council and that the delays were caused as there were other lights already in place nearby.

Motorists were left fed up with the delays caused by the work.

One described the scene as "absolute chaos", while another said there was "traffic chaos for no apparent reason".