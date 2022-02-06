Flying glass injures drinkers as fight at Sedgley wine bar spills out onto street

The fight broke out in Monty's Bar in Sedgley and spilled out into the street. Photo: Google

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Monty's Bar in Sedgley at around 1.30am after receiving reports of a fight breaking out and spilling outside.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after several people were left with injuries, including some who were hit with flying glass.

Some of those injured were taken to hospital for treatment for cuts.

The man remains in custody while officers speak with witnesses and study CCTV to establish what happened at the bar.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a wine bar in Sedgley where disorder had broken out and spilled outside around 1.30am this morning (6 Feb).

"We are speaking to witnesses and studying CCTV to establish what happened."