Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flying glass injures drinkers as fight at Sedgley wine bar spills out onto street

By James VukmirovicSedgleyPublished: Last Updated:

Several people were left with injuries after a fight broke out at a wine bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The fight broke out in Monty's Bar in Sedgley and spilled out into the street. Photo: Google
The fight broke out in Monty's Bar in Sedgley and spilled out into the street. Photo: Google

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Monty's Bar in Sedgley at around 1.30am after receiving reports of a fight breaking out and spilling outside.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault after several people were left with injuries, including some who were hit with flying glass.

Some of those injured were taken to hospital for treatment for cuts.

The man remains in custody while officers speak with witnesses and study CCTV to establish what happened at the bar.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a wine bar in Sedgley where disorder had broken out and spilled outside around 1.30am this morning (6 Feb).

"Several people were injured, with some innocent parties receiving injuries from flying glass. Some were treated at hospital for cuts.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

"We are speaking to witnesses and studying CCTV to establish what happened."

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Monty's have been contacted for comment.

Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News