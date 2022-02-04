‘Surprised’ couple among five lucky E&S readers to cash in on £1k prize

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 31/01/22.Michael and Sylvia Yale, from Sedgley, celebrate being Grand New Year winners...

Five lucky readers received a £1,000 cash prize thanks to the Star's new year competition.

These included Michael Yale from Sedgley, who said he had never won anything in his life and couldn't believe it when he received the congratulatory phone call.

Michael, who lives in Sedgley with his wife, Sylvia, said his wife entered four times, and winning the Grand New Year prize was a wonderful way to welcome 2022.

In fact, Michael even said he wasn't sure if it was a scam when he first received the phone call.

"I have never won anything in my life, so I wasn't sure if it was a scam," Michael said.

"We receive that many phone calls which come up with random numbers calling from god knows where. Normally it is an unknown caller.

"So when this turned out to be very much real, it was really nice to hear – we couldn't believe it."

Michael and Sylvia Yale, from Sedgley, celebrate being Grand New Year winners

The couple previously lived in Tipton before moving to Sedgley, and said they have the Express & Star every day.

"My wife must have sent at least three or four entries," Michael added.

"We have the Express & Star every day,so we just thought we would put the entries in and see what happens, obviously it is always nice to think you will win."

He said they will probably spend the money on their family.

"Our family don't know we have won it yet, but we will most likely share the money with them and all try and do something together as a family.

"We would love to go out with our daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren, it would be lovely to spend it on them.