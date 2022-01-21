Rio Ferdinand spotted at Sedgley chip shop as locals think they've lost the plot

Rio Ferdinand was spotted at the chippie on Thursday night

The former Manchester United, Leeds and England defender was spotted at Tasty Plaice, on High Street, Sedgley, on Thursday evening.

Residents have been speculating just what one of the most decorated English footballers of all time was doing there.

Leanne Hickman, who works locally, said: "I definitely did see him as I turned to leave.

"I was just there to get my pizza and couldn’t believe when I saw him.

"I thought I was losing the plot but there he was, I have no idea what he was doing there."

His appearance cause a stir on social media after one onlooker shared a photo of Rio's spontaneous appearance, which has amassed more than 140 comments.

One commenter joked "Is he here to turn the Christmas lights on?"

Tasty Plaice is well known for the Black Country orange chips, something which one resident speculated may be the reason behind the visit.

Another commenter joked: "He will be raving in Monty’s tonight", a well-know bar in Sedgley.

Ferdinand made more than 500 appearance across his career, including 312 for Manchester United and is now a television pundit for BT Sport.