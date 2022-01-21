Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rio Ferdinand spotted at Sedgley chip shop as locals think they've lost the plot

By Nathan RoweSedgleyPublished:

Residents thought they were losing the plot when they spotted footballing legend Rio Ferdinand at a Black Country chip shop.

Rio Ferdinand was spotted at the chippie on Thursday night
Rio Ferdinand was spotted at the chippie on Thursday night

The former Manchester United, Leeds and England defender was spotted at Tasty Plaice, on High Street, Sedgley, on Thursday evening.

Residents have been speculating just what one of the most decorated English footballers of all time was doing there.

Leanne Hickman, who works locally, said: "I definitely did see him as I turned to leave.

"I was just there to get my pizza and couldn’t believe when I saw him.

"I thought I was losing the plot but there he was, I have no idea what he was doing there."

His appearance cause a stir on social media after one onlooker shared a photo of Rio's spontaneous appearance, which has amassed more than 140 comments.

One commenter joked "Is he here to turn the Christmas lights on?"

Tasty Plaice is well known for the Black Country orange chips, something which one resident speculated may be the reason behind the visit.

Another commenter joked: "He will be raving in Monty’s tonight", a well-know bar in Sedgley.

Ferdinand made more than 500 appearance across his career, including 312 for Manchester United and is now a television pundit for BT Sport.

He also amassed 81 England caps and is regarded by many as one of England's greatest ever players.

Sedgley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News