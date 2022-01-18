Tribute paid as Fiona the raccoon takes her final sleep

Fiona has passed away several days after being taken to the vets

The tribute was published on the Brockswood Animal Sanctuary website following the death of Fiona the raccoon on Monday.

Fiona had been treated at the vets on January 11 after several weeks of illness, and animal keeper Claire Thompson from the Sedgley sanctuary put together a message on the blog to update supporters.

The message started by thanking everyone for their kind messages and thoughts, but delivered the sad news that Fiona had passed away.

Claire said: "It is with the greatest of sadness that we must inform you that she has now snuggled up peacefully to sleep and passed away.

"She was warm, cosy, and surrounded by people who loved and cared for her during her time at the sanctuary, telling her how very loved she was.

"As many of you will know, Fiona had been hospitalised at the vets again as she was still very poorly and not progressing as we had hoped that being back home with us."

The message from Claire gave thanks to everyone who had cared for Fiona in her last days, from the vets who treated her to the people who had made donations towards her treatment.

It also paid tribute to the sanctuary's most sponsored animal, describing her as cheeky and mischievous, but also up for attention and cuddles.

Claire added: "She was loved so much by so many people, and we can’t thank you enough for loving her as much as we did.

"Our keepers are all still distraught, but want to thank you all for your kindness and support during this difficult time."

Her message finished by recapping how Fiona had been brought into the sanctuary after being rescued from a puppy farm with mother Sophie and how they had been able to build a purpose-built enclosure for Fiona and Sophie.

Although Sophie passed away in 2019, Fiona enjoyed several years of life in the sanctuary, with a pool to splash in and wash her food in, places to hide and play and a warm shelter to sleep in.

Claire ended by saying: "Sweet dreams our beautiful girl, once more reunited with Sophie, across the Rainbow Bridge xxx"