Sanctuary looks to reassure followers about Fiona

By James VukmirovicSedgleyPublished:

A Black Country animal sanctuary has sent out a message to its followers about the treatment of a poorly popular animal.

Fiona is one of the most popular animals at Brockswood Animal Sanctuary. Photo: Brockswood Animal Sanctuary
Brockswood Animal Sanctuary has posted a message across its social media channels about Fiona, a raccoon living at the sanctuary.

The sanctuary said Fiona, who is one of the most sponsored animals, had been poorly over the last few weeks and was back in hospital after being discharged last week.

It said Fiona was receiving the best treatment from vets and nurses and said it wanted to thank everyone for the donations they were making to the sanctuary.

A spokesman for Brockswood Animal Sanctuary said: "We've had a hard couple of weeks caring for our little Fiona, who we’re sad to say is quite poorly.

"We're fighting hard to get her better & have some of the best vets & nurses working with her, but today she has been hospitalised again after being discharged last week.

"We're so worried, but she's in the very best place right now with everything she needs & round-the-clock care and treatment.

"Not having her here with us is heartbreaking, but we need to give her every possible chance right now.

"Fingers & paws crossed for our dear Fiona

"To stand in the vet surgery & not have to think twice if we can give her the treatments she needs; the many tests, overnight stays, because of the cost (we all know how fast a vet bill can mount up,) thanks to your donations, is something we can’t thank you enough for."

To find out more about Fiona and to make a donation, go to brockswood.org.uk/product-page/sponsor-the-raccoons

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

