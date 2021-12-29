Notification Settings

Boy in hospital after being hit by car on Sedgley High Street

By James Vukmirovic

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on a Black Country high street.

The pedestrian was hit by the car on High Street in Sedgley. Photo: Google
The boy was hit by a car near the Crown pub on High Street in Sedgley at around 2.25pm on Wednesday and left with "potentially serious injuries".

Paramedics treated the pedestrian at the scene, with the road closed off in both directions between Townsend Avenue and High Park Crescent.

The boy was then taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham on blue lights.

Meanwhile police have started an investigation into the incident.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.27pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a car on High Street in Sedgley.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a critical car paramedic travelled to the scene and treated the pedestrian, who was a teenage boy.

"He was conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with potentially serious injuries."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Sedgley High Street just after 2.30pm on December 29 to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian.

"A teenage boy has been taken to hospital and the road has been closed while investigations are carried out."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

