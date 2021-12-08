Notification Settings

Sedgley Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to bad weather

By Thomas Parkes

The Christmas lights switch-on event in Sedgley has been cancelled for this year after it was rearranged due to the bad weather.

There will be no Christmas light switch-on event in Sedgley this year
Organisers had pushed the date of the event from November 28 due to safety fears over the amount of snow on the pavements.

It was due to take place on Wednesday evening but has been cancelled fully due to the weather once again as Storm Barra batters the region.

Councillor Shaun Keasey, who represents Sedgley, posted the news on social media and said it "wasn't meant to be".

He said: "The organisers, stage, fair and stalls were all, justifiably, worried about safety of the public, and equipment.

"So for 2021 that is it unfortunately. It wasn't meant to be. We are however, as Sedgley has missed out, going to look at putting an Easter event on. More news on that in the new year.

"Please support our local businesses in Sedgley who were looking forward to the event."

