Outrage as charity postbox topper is stolen before Remembrance Sunday

The purple poppy topper was put on a post box in Sedgley on Wednesday, October 27, but was found to be missing a day later

The Sedgley E Townswomen's Guild had worked to crochet a number of postbox toppers ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The toppers were created to honour both the people and the animals which were victims of war and raise money for the Royal British Legion and the Horse Trust charity.

A topper with red poppies and a soldier on top and a second with purple poppies and a horse on top were put out on postboxes around Sedgley, allowing people to take photos and make a donation via a QR code on the topper.

The toppers were put out on Wednesday, October 27, but the vice-chair of the Townswomen's Guild Karen Moore took to social media to inform the community that the horse topper had gone missing.

She said: "The local community are outraged and I would ask the person why they felt the need to steal it.

"If they really wanted one that badly, I would have made them if they had just made a donation as this is all for charity."