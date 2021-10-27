Two men in hospital after serious crash between van and motorbike

The collision between a motorcycle and a van occurred on Gospel End Road. Photo: Google

Ambulance crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance were called to Gospel End Road near Gospel End in Dudley around 12.34pm on Wednesday following reports of a road traffic collision.

The motorcyclist was given advanced trauma care at the scene and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injures.

The driver of the van was assessed for potentially serious injuries and was taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 12.34pm to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a van on Gospel End Road, Dudley.

"Two ambulances and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival, we found two patients, both men.

"The first patient, the motorcyclist, was assessed and had sustained serious injuries, he received advanced trauma care on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

"The second patient, the driver of the van, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

"He was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."