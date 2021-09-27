One man injured in Sedgley crash

The car was involved in a collision on Dudley Road, in Sedgley. Photo: Dudley fire station

Emergency services were called to the collision on Dudley Road, Sedgley, on Sunday night.

A man was treated by paramedics, before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a car that had crashed into a wall on Dudley Road at 7.15pm on Sunday night. Two ambulances attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who had got himself out of the car. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital for further treatment."

The car was involved in a collision on Dudley Road, in Sedgley. Photo: Dudley fire station

The car was involved in a collision on Dudley Road, in Sedgley. Photo: Dudley fire station

Dudley Fire Station shared photos of the car and a knocked down wall on Facebook, adding: "Crews have responded to report of road traffic collision on Dudley Road, Sedgley, with one person trapped. Staffordshire and West Midlands fire services mobilised all services.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service are treating one man for his injuries and Dudley Police have closed the road. Speed is one factor to this crash, please slow down on our roads."