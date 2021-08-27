Village chip shop to be turned into houses - with conditions attached

Tasty Plaice in Sedgley. Photo: Google

Dudley Council has given permission for eight new homes on the site of the Tasty Plaice chip shop and neighbouring office building in Sedgley High Street.

The Georgian listed building will be converted into a terrace of four houses; the office block forming a four-bedroom house, and the chip shop being turned into two three-bedroom homes and one two-bed property.

Two two-bedroom detached bungalows and a pair of single-bedroom semi detached bungalows will be built in the existing yard at the rear of the property.

Planning officer James Mead welcomed the application, saying it was sympathetic to the historic character of the buildings.

He said it would also represent a useful contribution to fulfilling the borough's housing needs on a brownfield site.

Mr Mead said the properties were originally used for housing, and the proposals would return them to this use.

"The applicant will be undertaking architectural reinstatement with the reintroduction of the small cart arch, sliding sash windows to the front and rear elevations and the reinstatement of the railings and gateposts to the front boundary wall," he added.

"Other alterations very much welcomed are to the rear elevations of the property, as these have undergone a lot of unsympathetic alterations and these proposals will see reinstatement of some of the lost details.

"The proposals will very much assist with revealing the significance of this designated heritage asset."

He said the bungalows at the rear would have little impact on the setting.