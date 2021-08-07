Guide dogs get a treat at Sedgley charity

A Guide Dog party at the Beacon Centre to celebrate Assistance Dog week. The event was attended by the Deputy Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, seated centre. She is seated with Lisa Cowley, chief exec of the centre, and Kathy Roper, chair of the trustees

There was fun and laughter as the Guide Dog Party was hosted by the staff of the Beacon Centre for the Blind and Bromford Housing Association.

The Beacon Centre supports people from across the Black Country and South Staffordshire with sight loss and other conditions.

Services include health and well-being activities, employment support, a Talking News service, low vision support and social care.

Beacon Court is a Retirement Living scheme offering 71 rental and leasehold self-contained apartments for people aged 55 and over who currently live in the Dudley and Wolverhampton area.

The party was planned as part of the celebrations for Assistance Dog Week.

Dogs at the party became the centre of attention and they even got to tuck into specially-made doggy cake.

The VIP pooches also got to take home some dog-friendly bubbles,

The event was held at Bromford’s Retirement Living Scheme at Beacon Court.

Among the guests was the Deputy Mayor of Dudley, councillor Sue Greenaway, who joined in the fun and got to meet members and residents as well as the guide dogs.

Lisa Cowley, chief executive of the Beacon Centre, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Deputy Mayor of Dudley to our party.

"Guide dogs are very much part of the Beacon family, coming to work with our staff, and supporting our members and the residents of Beacon Court.