Mother killed in Sedgley house fire died from 'extensive burns'

Ms Howie died in a house fire at Beacon Lane, Sedgley, in May

Michelle Howie, 43, was killed in the blaze at her house in Beacon Lane, Sedgley on May 8, despite heroic neighbours battling flames and smoke in a bid to save her

The brief hearing on Wednesday at Black Country Coroner’s Court in Oldbury heard that emergency services received multiple calls at around 3.45pm from members of the public, stating that a house was on fire at number 40.

Ms Howie, who was divorced, was at home with her partner and daughter when the fire broke out.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and later formally identified by her partner.

A post mortem found that Ms Howie, a care assistant who was born in Scotland, died from “extensive burns to her body”, while the 43-year-old man and 16-year-old girl caught up in the blaze both suffered burns.

Floral tributes were left at the scene after Ms Howie's death

Several brave young men ran over to the house with ladders and tried to rescue the 43-year-old before the fire service arrived, but were unable to help as smoke poured out of the windows.

Conna Hincks, 21 and from Coseley, told the Express & Star how he climbed up one of the ladders to try to get Ms Howie out after seeing the smoke fill the estate.

"No one else was going up the ladders, so I went up and tried to pull her out. I don’t know how to describe it but there was no movement from her side.

"Then lots of smoke went in my face, I turned my head away and kept pulling and trying to lift her out but there was nothing more I can do."

Investigators concluded the fire was not suspicious

Fire crews arrived within four minutes of being called, and quickly had the fire under control.

Soon after the fire, police and fire investigators confirmed Ms Howie's death was not being treated as suspicious.

Flowers were later laid outside the home of "Sedgley's Scottish queen", while neighbours rallied together to raise funds and gather clothes and practical items to help the family.

Ms Howie's daughter, Beth Simcox, thanked the community for their generosity and support.

"To all those who have sent the lovely messages all day and all yesterday, us as a family couldn't thank you all enough for everything that everyone has been doing and how everyone is helping my dad and sister with essentials that are needed," she wrote on social media.