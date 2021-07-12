Sedgley Townswomen's Guild get busy to save the bees

Sedgley Evening Townswomen's Guild have launched a 'save the bees' campaign. Karen Moore from the group has made a postbox toppe

Crocheted bees have been appearing around the village in The Ten Score Field, Vicar Street Gardens and in the Coronation Garden.

Karen Moore, a 61-year-old member of the group has also completed a crocheted topper bearing a large bee which has been place on the Post Box in High Park Crescent.

She said: "It has drawn a lot of attention to the national Save The Bees climate action campaign.

"We decided to yarn bomb the area to highlight the importance of bees and other pollinators to the environment,

"There are more than 50 members in the Sedgley Evening Women's Guild, aged between 40-years-old and more than 90-years-old, and many are keen on crafts and have been busy knitting and crocheting the bees.

"Each one has a written message attached about how to help protect bees.

"I made a Save The Bees banner for one end of the village and then made the Post Box topper with a big bee for the other end of the village.

"This has generated a fantastic response from the local area with people sending lots of positive messages and telling of excitement at spotting the bees and it has just raised the community spirit.

"I am amazed at how much reaction there has been to the topper and really surprised at how the trend has taken off all over the country.

Sedgley Townswomen's Guild are already planning poppy-themed postbox toppers for Remembrance Day and hope to encourage members across the country to join in with this and make them in their areas.

"I have been doing a lot of knitting and crocheting and since the start of the pandemic have made lots of NHS bears which raised money for the NHS Thank You fund, rainbows for display in windows, trauma teddies for children in refuge and heart squares that have been made into blankets for local care homes.

"I have also made poppies to raise funds for Royal British Legion, jelly babies with packets of jelly baby sweets to raise funds for Diabetes UK and lots of other items to sell at our craft stalls which we hope to hold soon.