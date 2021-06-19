Prizes up for grabs in Beacon Centre's fundraising summer raffle

Sarah Dovey from the Beacon Centre for the Blind

The Black Country-based sight loss organisation has got a host of prizes up for grabs that will help families make the most of their summer.

The raffle has been organised to raise vital funds for the charity, which has been badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Each entry into the raffle will help the organisation support someone with sight loss.

The first prize includes family tickets to two of the region’s popular attractions, Skirmish Paintball Games and Dudley Canal Trust as well as the ultimate S’mores hamper from Tesco Express Hurst Hill.

The second prize winner will receive a family pass to the Mini Pro Golf Course in Kidderminster, a gift voucher for Flip Out Oldbury, a £15 voucher for Beacon’s FabLab and a Sainsbury’s sweet hamper.

While the third prize is a bespoke flower arrangement from Florist Nightingale worth £40.

All the raffle prizes have been kindly donated by the organisations involved.

Beacon Centre supporter engagement manager, Sophie Higgins, said: “We are so fortunate to have some incredible supporters and we hope that our prizes can really make summer go with a bang for the lucky winners.

“The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on our charity, we lost almost £700,000 in vital income so each and every entry really will make a difference and is so appreciated by us.

“We are also delighted to let people know that tickets can be purchased in our shops or online and we wish the best of luck to everyone who enters."