Menu

Advertising

Road closures for Christmas switch-on

By Jamie Brassington | Sedgley | News | Published:

Sedgley will have its first ever Christmas lights switch-on, with motorists warned of delays amid road closures.

Cllr Evans

The big switch-on will take place on December 3 at 6pm. The High Street will be narrowed to traffic with a single lane system operating.

Dean Street will be closed off and Ettymore Road will be partially closed to accommodate market stalls.

There will be a stage for entertainment hosted by Black Country Radio. The event will run from 4pm to 7pm.

A Christmas tree on Sedgley Bullring and the lights through the town centre will be switched on for the main event.

Sedgley councillor Michael Evans said: “I think it is a great event for Sedgley.”

Organiser Shaun Keasey added: “It is a testament to the effort of all involved that we have managed to close the town centre whilst ensuring buses and traffic can continue to flow.”

Sedgley Dudley Local Hubs News
Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington
Trainee Multi-Media Journalist - @JamieB_Star

Reporter covering Dudley, Sandwell and Wyre Forest. Also dabble in sport. Call me on 01384353205 or email jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News