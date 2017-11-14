Road closures for Christmas switch-on

The big switch-on will take place on December 3 at 6pm. The High Street will be narrowed to traffic with a single lane system operating.

Dean Street will be closed off and Ettymore Road will be partially closed to accommodate market stalls.

There will be a stage for entertainment hosted by Black Country Radio. The event will run from 4pm to 7pm.

A Christmas tree on Sedgley Bullring and the lights through the town centre will be switched on for the main event.

Sedgley councillor Michael Evans said: “I think it is a great event for Sedgley.”

Organiser Shaun Keasey added: “It is a testament to the effort of all involved that we have managed to close the town centre whilst ensuring buses and traffic can continue to flow.”