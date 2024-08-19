Hundreds back petition for better safety around a Netherton reservoir following the death of a teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tyrese Johnson was just 16 years old when he got into difficulty whilst swimming with friends in Lodge Farm Reservoir, Netherton, on July 23.

The boy was swimming in the reservoir with friends when he got into difficulty in the body of water, launching a major search operation consisting of police divers, aerial units and boat teams.

Sadly, despite the best efforts by search teams, Tyrese's body was discovered the following day.

Now, a Change.org petition, which was launched by user Adckl B, has neared its goal, being only one signature away from its 1,000 target as of Monday afternoon.

Tributes to Tyrese continued to grow in the days following his death

The petition reads: "On a fateful day, we lost a cherished friend to drowning at Netherton Reservoir, also known as "The Razza."

"Our friend’s life was sadly cut short due to the lack of adequate safety measures at the reservoir. This is not just a personal tragedy, it's an urgent, local issue that needs addressing now."

The petition says that the Reservoir is a popular spot for water sports and family outings, going on to say that despite the high footfall the safety measures are 'woefully inadequate'.

The petition continues: "We must not allow the memory of our friend to fade away. His tragic loss should serve as a call to action for us all.

"This petition aims to seek immediate improvement in the safety measures at Netherton Reservoir to ensure no more lives are needlessly lost."

If successful, the petition could see tighter restrictions placed around the reservoir

The petition ends: "We are calling on the Dudley Council to take prompt action, and for all of you, the residents of Dudley, to support us in this cause.

"Together, we can stand up for safety and prevent others from suffering the same fate. Please sign this petition - your signature can save lives."

If the target is reached, the petition may see a discussion take place around improving safety measures surrounding the reservoir, including putting fences and water safety equipment into place.

For more information, or to sign the petition, visit the Change.org website.