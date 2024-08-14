Guns and drugs seized as 16-year-old and 14-year-old arrested in Netherton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The pair, aged 16 and 14, were arrested in Hockley Lane, Netherton shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

One of the firearms which was recovered in Netherton

Two teenagers were spotted by an off-duty officer, who called colleagues and followed them from a distance.

The officers tracked and arrested the pair and recovered a firearm and ammunition, as well as suspected class B drugs.

Ammunition which was also recovered from the address in Netherton

A second weapon was found a short time later and seized.

The youngsters remain in custody while enquiries continue.

West Midlands Police has been taking action against serious and organised crime under its Operation Target campaign.

Teams across the West Midlands have carried out proactive warrants and operations against known offenders from firearms and drugs to serious fraud and child protection.

For more information on the operation visit Operation Target on the West Midlands Police website.