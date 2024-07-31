Netherton reservoir safety calls petition nears goal following death of Netherton teen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The petition, launched on the petition website Change.org, was started following the sad death of 16-year-old Tyrese, who tragically died after coming into difficulty while swimming in Netherton Reservoir.

The appeal, started Change.org user, Adckl B, calls on Dudley Council to implement stricter restrictions based around the reservoir, with Adckl asking for the community to "stand up for safety and prevention" and to "prevent others from suffering the same fate."

The appeal reads: "On a fateful day, we lost a cherished friend to drowning at Netherton Reservoir, also known as 'The Razza.' Our friend’s life was sadly cut short due to the lack of adequate safety measures at the reservoir. This is not just a personal tragedy, it's an urgent, local issue that needs addressing now.

Dozens of tributes were left at Netherton Reservoir in the days following the teen's death

"Netherton Reservoir is a popular spot for water sports and family outings. Yet, despite the high footfall, the safety measures in place are woefully inadequate. Comprehensive life-saving equipment and signboards warning of possible danger is urgently needed, maybe even life guard in peak times (summer time).

"Every year in the UK, there are approximately 223 deaths resulting from accidental drowning (National Water Safety Forum, 2019). Out of this figure, a significant number of incidents occur in open water bodies such as lakes and reservoirs, just like The Razza. In Dudley alone, there have been cases where swift and immediate safety actions could have prevented accidents (Local Press, various dates)."

Tyrese Johnson

The appeal gained hundreds of signatures in only a few days, coming only 262 signatures short of its 1,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.

The appeal continued: "We must not allow the memory of our friend to fade away. His tragic loss should serve as a call to action for us all. This petition aims to seek immediate improvement in the safety measures at Netherton Reservoir to ensure no more lives are needlessly lost.

Police were tasked with searching for Tyrese Johnson following his disappearance

"We are calling on the Dudley Council to take prompt action, and for all of you, the residents of Dudley, to support us in this cause. Together, we can stand up for safety and prevent others from suffering the same fate. Please sign this petition - your signature can save lives."

For more information, or to sign the petition, visit the Change.org website.