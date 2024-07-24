'Harrowing situation': Netherton councillor shares heartfelt thoughts for family of boy missing in reservoir

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Councillor Elaine Taylor, who serves Netherton and Holly Hall, has shared her 'heartfelt thoughts' with the family of a 15-year-old boy who is missing after entering a Lodge Farm Reservoir.

A major search operation for the youngster continues today.

Councillor Elaine Taylor described it as a 'harrowing situation', and urges parents and schools to warn youngsters of the dangers of open water.

"My heartfelt thoughts go out to the family and all the local residents in that area," she said.

"It could be any one of our children. Our youngsters do not realise the dangers of water, it is not the first time this has happened and I'm sure it will not be the last.

A teenager went missing in the water at Netherton Reservoir on Tuesday evening.

"Emergency services have been there overnight working tirelessly, but they still have not located him at this time. My understanding is that crews will stay they will stay there until they find him. I have spoken to our local services, it has an affect on everyone. This has happened right at the beginning of the holidays as well. My heart goes out to the family.

"This is an extremely serious incident. As parents and responsible people, schools especially, all we can do is keep telling these youngsters what the dangers are. We need to make it known that water is dangerous, especially open water. People don't expect how cold it is going to be.

Councillor Elaine Taylor.

"Hot weather brings people to these spaces where there is open water, and youngsters will always want to explore. We just need to highlight how dangerous it is."

Emergency services were called to Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton, near Dudley, after the youngster got into difficulty in the water at around 6pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Specialist water search times have been scouring the reservoir with the search continuing into the night - but so far there has been no sign of the teen.

West Midlands Fire Service revealed two other youngsters jumped into the water to help search for the lad.

Crews from West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance, with locals reporting seeing multiple ambulances, boats and the police helicopter at the scene.