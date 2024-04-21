Road closed and air ambulance called after three-car crash in Netherton

The crash happened close to Lidl in Halesowen Road and four fire engines attended with crews from Haden Cross, Old Hill and Brierley Hill. The Midlands Air Ambulance has also attended.

Police are still in attendance and Halesowen Road is currently closed from its junction with Saltwells Road and Highland Road.

The 19 bus route has been diverted via the Halesowen Road towards Queen Elizabeth Hospital.