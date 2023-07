Dudley Police are trying to find Dean, who has gone missing from Netherton. Photo: Dudley Police

Dudley Police has released a photo of a man called Dean to ask for help with finding him.

The force said it wanted to make sure the 50-year-old from Netherton was ok and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Dean is missing, so do you know where he is?

We want to make sure the 50-year-old who's from Netherton is okay.