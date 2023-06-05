Police release image after Dudley home burglary with offender making off with stolen items in shopping bags

At 3pm on Wednesday, May 24, a man broke into a house on Birch Terrace in Netherton by forcing open a ground floor window.
He then stole cash and household items from the property, placing them in shopping bags before making off on foot.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "If you can help call 101 or use Live Chat on our website quoting the crime 20/464452/23.
"You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111."
#APPEAL | Do you recognise this man?— Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) June 5, 2023
We want to identify him following a burglary at property in #Dudley in May.
At 3pm on Wednesday 24 May, a man broke into a house on Birch Terrace, #Netherton by forcing open a ground floor window. pic.twitter.com/kNRrOXUVee