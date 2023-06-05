Police release image after Dudley home burglary with offender making off with stolen items in shopping bags

Netherton

Police want to speak to this man following a burglary at a Dudley home.

Do you recognise this man?
At 3pm on Wednesday, May 24, a man broke into a house on Birch Terrace in Netherton by forcing open a ground floor window.

He then stole cash and household items from the property, placing them in shopping bags before making off on foot.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "If you can help call 101 or use Live Chat on our website quoting the crime 20/464452/23.

"You can also contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111."

