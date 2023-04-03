Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after rescue from reservoir in Dudley

Lodge Farm Reservoir. Photo: Google

Ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Reservoir in Netherton after reports of a man in distress at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 2.31pm to an incident in the water nearby to Highbridge Road, Netherton in Dudley.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officers and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attended the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found a man. He was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained serious injuries. He was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment.”