Popular Dudley park to get massive makeover with new equipment thanks to funding

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, Richard Johnson from the Friends of Netherton Park and Julia Morris, Dudley Council's parks development officer

Plans are being drawn up for Netherton Park which will see the area transformed for children and families.

It will include new equipment such as a new roundabout, swings and multi-play units for both toddler and junior age groups area as well as new safety surfacing.

Dudley Council successfully bid for money from the FCC Communities Foundation, which awards grants to community projects from funds donated by waste management company FCC Environment.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, Dudley Council's cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "This is great news for families visiting that park and we are really excited about seeing the park develop as we add the new equipment.

"We are always looking to invest in our parks to make them even more popular with people and grants such as this from the FCC Communities Foundation helps enormously.

"We will be working with the Friends of Netherton Park every step of the way."

Richard Johnson, from the Friends of Netherton Park, said: "We have been working with the council for some time on these improvements and we are delighted to see the funding has been successful and work can now begin.

"When complete this will make Netherton Park even better for families to enjoy their time in the open air."

Cheryl Raynor, FCC Communities Foundation grant manager, said: "We are delighted to be supporting the council and the 'Friends of' group with this exciting project - the Friends of Netherton Park did a great job showing us that the improvements were needed and very much supported by the local community, we look forward to work starting shortly."