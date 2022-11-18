'Total disgrace' as controversial car park approved on Dudley green space

Netherton Park

More than 400 objections to Dudley Council’s application for the car park at Netherton Park were lodged with claims that it will destroy wildlife and be a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

The proposal aims to create a new 20-space car park to the front of the healthy hub, an outside gym area within Netherton Park. At a proposed cost of £350,000, a campaign group called ‘The Friends of Netherton Park’ also complained the application is a waste of taxpayers’ money.

But the proposal has now been approved and recommending the application, a representative for Dudley Council said: “The proposal provides a beneficial measure towards the use of the open space by the community, potentially increasing its usage. The proposed development would not adversely affect the location of the existing grass football pitches and there are no highway safety matters arising.

“It is considered that there would be no demonstrable harm to neighbouring amenities and there would be no adverse impact on upon the character and appearance of the area. On this basis, the application is considered to be acceptable.”

Reacting on Facebook, members of the “Friends of Netherton Park” Facebook group called the result a “total disgrace” and the “last nail in the coffin.” One member said: “Total disgrace – Dudley Council is taking our parks for granted – how quickly they forgot what a lifeline these spaces were during the Covid pandemic.

“I also wonder what the impact will be on water run-off. Hopefully some poor person won’t be flooded out after they’ve finished with the tarmac.”

Another said: “How sad, final nail in the coffin, Netherton has nothing now, a proper ghost town, I remember the 60s and 70s when Netherton Town was a busy town full of shoppers and so many different shops, sadly all gone.”

Councillor Taylor, representing Netherton, Woodside and St Andrew’s also objected to the application calling it “morally wrong”. “I object to this application on the grounds that it infringes on green space,” she said.

“I will not support any application to use or build on green space for any other use other than leisure or sports services. This application to put a car park on our green space has not had the correct consultation prior to being released via social media and there has not been any other proposal considered.