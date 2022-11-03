Notification Settings

Police appeal to find missing Dudley man, 56

By Ian HarveyNethertonPublished:

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Dudley man.

Have you seem James?

They say James, aged 56, was last seen at around 4pm on Wednesday in Netherton.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall and has a shaved head, a grey beard and a moustache.

When last seen he was wearing dark trousers and a light top.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police on 999 quoting log 3135-021122.

Netherton
Dudley
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

