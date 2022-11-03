Police appeal to find missing Dudley man, 56

They say James, aged 56, was last seen at around 4pm on Wednesday in Netherton.
He is described as 6ft 2ins tall and has a shaved head, a grey beard and a moustache.
When last seen he was wearing dark trousers and a light top.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call police on 999 quoting log 3135-021122.
