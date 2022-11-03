Police appeal to find missing Dudley man, 56

#APPEAL | Have you seen James?



The 56-year-old went missing around 4pm yesterday from #Netherton, #Dudley.



James is 6ft 2ins tall, has a shaved head, grey beard and moustache. He was wearing dark trousers and a light top.



If you see him, please call 999 quoting log 3135-021122 pic.twitter.com/kYPdBwUBPf