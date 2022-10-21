New car park in Netherton will create "drug dealing, sexual indecency and anti-social behaviour"

Netherton Park

Dudley Council's application for Netherton Park has sparked nearly 100 objections from residents, councillors and the Friends of Netherton Park.

The Friends of Netherton Park compiled a report outlining the negative impact of the new car park.

A Friends spokesman said: "We strongly object to this application. The car park will be accessible for 24 hours a day. We believe this will cause a great amount of antisocial behaviour from various different illegal activities.

"These include vandalism, drug dealing, loitering, indecent sexual activities, fly tipping as well as noise and a general increase in littering. Do the police have the resources to patrol the car park?"

The Friends added: "The plans also show an access road cutting across a pedestrian right of way. This is not what you would expect in park especially in this enclosed area. Not only do we feel this is unsafe for us humans but also our well-behaved dogs being walked off the lead and any of the park's wildlife."

The Friends also believe a proposed low timber fence will be vandalised creating "full access for cars to joy ride around the park".

Local residents complain the nearby Netherton Park Primary School already causes traffic congestion.

Leader of Dudley Labour group Netherton Councillor Qadar Zada submitted a 15 point letter of objection which raised concerns about traffic, loss of trees and the political motives of the application.

He said: "This additional parking, which will offer no easement for school parking, will attract more vehicles in what is already a congested road. I am concerned that this additional through traffic could lead to an accident at times where school children are crossing.

"The council should be looking at methods of reducing cars in this area and not increasing them."

He said: " Car parks are known to attract antisocial behaviour, noise and disturbance. This will create a significant disturbance in an otherwise quiet area - especially at night. The building of a car park on grassed area used as a local park is an incompatible and unacceptable use of this land and there is a loss of outlook for local residents."

Fellow Netherton, Woodside and St Andrews Councillor Elaine Taylor called the application "a white elephant".

In a detailed letter of objection Councillor Taylor wrote: "I am totally against any development on green park or green space sites. This park was gifted to the good people of Netherton as a leisure and recreation centre by the Earl of Dudley not a car park.

"The people who live alongside the park are so worried of the potential illegal and safe to use car park on this site. It leaves them and the park vulnerable to ASB issues including drug dealing, drug, taking, gang meetings, car dealing, vehicle safety, illegal encampments and so much more."

Councillor Taylor also branded the proposed £350,000 car park a waste of money in the current straightened financial circumstances.