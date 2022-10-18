Scuba club takes on 24-hour dive for Children in Need

Debbie Roberts from Edgbaston, takes part in the challenge.

The Dudley Dolphin Scuba and Snorkelling Club has raised over £1,300 for the charity with their ambitious challenge, which was held under the waters of Netherton Reservoir.

Carl and Debbie Roberts from Edgbaston, take part in the challenge.

Chairman John Lunn took the plunge first, accompanied by none other than Pudsey the bear, a fitting tribute to the cause at the heart of their endeavour.

And as the final seconds ticked away on the challenge, Pudsey was there with John, held triumphantly aloft like Simba in The Lion King.

Debbie Roberts, an NHS office manager from Edgbaston, took part in the dive alongside her husband Carl, diving four times for an hour each over the weekend.

Debbie, 52, said: "It went really well. The club is amazing, everyone likes to do their bit.

"Gary Walker from the club did any job going, and everybody was joining in. It's just really nice to get the community involved."

Debbie started diving three years ago with Carl, but was forced to stop when the pandemic hit.

She then qualified as an ocean diver in October 2020 and as a diving instructor in January this year.

"I absolutely love being underwater," Debbie said, "It's so relaxing. It's like a different world.

"You see corals and war graves and wrecks, so you learn all about history.

"I work for the NHS, and I find this so relaxing and therapeutic."

Ryan Nokes from Stourbridge organised the event, and was there for the whole 24 hours to ensure things ran smoothly.

The 30-year-old said: "We just wanted to do something good. We wanted to challenge ourselves and 24 hours of diving is a challenge.

"The dive had a time table, so it was done in shifts. Around 35 people from the club took part and it was a team effort.

"Newbies had 30 minute slots and other people had a one hour slot. Our youngest diver was 14 and our oldest was 65, which is brilliant."

He admitted: "I'm still very tired."