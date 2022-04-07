Funeral date announced for Black Country comedy legend Aynuk

Alan Smith as Aynuk

The service, in memory of the popular funny man, will be at St Andrew's Church in Netherton, Dudley, at 1pm, followed by a reception at the Old Swan, known locally as Ma Pardoe's, in Halesowen Road.

He had performed thousands of shows as one half of comedy duo Aynuk and Ayli in a career spanning seven decades. He also appeared in a number of hit television shows including The Singing Detective, The New Statesman and Keeping Up Appearances, and had a recurring role in Crossroads, playing an undertaker.

Mr Smith, who worked as an auto-electrician for Fred Jennings' garage in Netherton, first played the role of Aynuk at Cole Street Methodist Church's annual show on April 6, 1964.