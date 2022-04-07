Notification Settings

Funeral date announced for Black Country comedy legend Aynuk

By Mark AndrewsNethertonPublished: Comments

The funeral of popular Black Country comedian Alan "Aynuk" Smith will take place on Monday, April 25.

Alan Smith as Aynuk

The service, in memory of the popular funny man, will be at St Andrew's Church in Netherton, Dudley, at 1pm, followed by a reception at the Old Swan, known locally as Ma Pardoe's, in Halesowen Road.

Mr Smith, who was 84, died at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley on March 22.

He had performed thousands of shows as one half of comedy duo Aynuk and Ayli in a career spanning seven decades. He also appeared in a number of hit television shows including The Singing Detective, The New Statesman and Keeping Up Appearances, and had a recurring role in Crossroads, playing an undertaker.

Mr Smith, who worked as an auto-electrician for Fred Jennings' garage in Netherton, first played the role of Aynuk at Cole Street Methodist Church's annual show on April 6, 1964.

He leaves a widow Mollie, daughter Jayne, son Paul, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

