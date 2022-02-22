Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New CCTV cameras installed across Dudley borough

By James VukmirovicNethertonPublished:

New CCTV cameras are being installed at key locations across a Black Country borough as part of the continued roll out of the network.

New columns are being added to eight sites in Dudley to position the new state-of-the-art cameras, with 11 cameras being added as part of the latest phase of the scheme.

It comes as Dudley Council is looking to invest an extra £320,000 a year for the next three years into the system as part of budget proposals.

New columns are being added in Queensway in Halesowen where there will be two new cameras.

There will be three new cameras in High Street, Netherton and two cameras added in Shell Corner, Halesowen.

There will also be single cameras added at Wollaston Island, Toys Lane in Colleygate, Kent Street in Upper Gornal, Queensway in Wollescote and Wynall Lane in Stourbridge.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member responsible for CCTV and community safety, said: "This is an exciting, new expansion of the programme which is already having huge success.

"Add to that the money we have pledged in the budget for next year, and there is significant work continuing, at pace, to make this borough safer than ever before."

Netherton
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Halesowen
Stourbridge
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News