New CCTV cameras installed across Dudley borough

New columns are being added to eight sites in Dudley to position the new state-of-the-art cameras, with 11 cameras being added as part of the latest phase of the scheme.

It comes as Dudley Council is looking to invest an extra £320,000 a year for the next three years into the system as part of budget proposals.

New columns are being added in Queensway in Halesowen where there will be two new cameras.

There will be three new cameras in High Street, Netherton and two cameras added in Shell Corner, Halesowen.

There will also be single cameras added at Wollaston Island, Toys Lane in Colleygate, Kent Street in Upper Gornal, Queensway in Wollescote and Wynall Lane in Stourbridge.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member responsible for CCTV and community safety, said: "This is an exciting, new expansion of the programme which is already having huge success.