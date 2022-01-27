Notification Settings

Injured woman rescued from bottom of Dudley cliff

By Nathan Rowe

A woman has been rescued from the bottom of a cliff in the Black Country.

An injured woman was rescued from the bottom of a cliff

Fire crews used a rope system to pull the woman up at Saltwells Nature Reserve in Netherton, Dudley, on Wednesday evening, before she was moved to a stretcher.

The incident occurred at around 8pm, with West Midlands Fire Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service in attendance, while police drones provided lighting from above as crews treated the woman.

Images of the drone footage show more than a dozen emergency service workers attempting to help her. She was left with injuries not thought to be serious.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "At 8.17pm on Wednesday 26 January we responded to Saltwells Nature Reserve in Netherton to assist in the rescue of a woman from an incline at the bottom of a cliff side.

"A fire engine from Brierley Hill fire station and a team from our Technical Rescue Unit (TRU) at Wednesbury attended.

"Working with our colleagues from the ambulance service’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), a doctor and the police we devised a plan to recover the woman to safety.

"This involved using a specialist stretcher from our TRU, whose members also put in place a rope system.

"The multi-agency response ensured that the woman was safely and successfully rescued and taken to hospital."

Following the rescue the woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment in an ambulance.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said an ambulance, paramedic officer, Hazardous Area Response Team, MERIT Trauma doctor and critical care paramedic all attended.

"On arrival we found a woman, she was assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening," he said.

"She was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment."

