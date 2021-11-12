Friend of Star journalist killed days before birthday sets up fundraiser to help family

Journalist James Driver-Fisher

The online appeal has been set up in tribute to James Driver-Fisher, who worked for the Midland News Association.

He died in hospital following a collision with two cars in Saltwells Road in Netherton, Dudley on October 31.

A Go Fund Me Page has now been launched by friend Tania Henry to be put towards a future activity for his close-knit family and has so far raised £1,420.

"James's passing has come as a really big shock. I used to work with his sister Hannah and I recalled that she was always talking about her brothers and the holidays they went on together.

"They are a very close-knit family. When a loved one of a friend passes away you're often thinking about what to do to help and I thought it would be nice to to help them to have some time together when they can remember him," Ms Henry, a 42-year-old receptionist says.

"He really was a lovely chap who had been running for charity with his last one coming up in a couple of weeks time.

"Nothing that anyone can say or do can take away the heartache they are all feeling at this time, but I wanted my friend and her children, her mom and her brother's wife and child - to all go away somewhere lovely," the page stated.

In tribute his devastated family described him as an “amazing man with a heart of gold”.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/help-them-create-a-happy-memory.

James, of Netherton, Dudley, and was a journalist for the Midland News Association, publishers of the Express & Star and Shropshire Star, based in Wolverhampton. He ran marathons to raise money for Birmingham's John Taylor Hospice which cared for his late father David, who died when James was 23.

Meanwhile a separate Go Fund Me Page set up by his colleagues has so far raised £3,500 for his wife Kelly, 40, and daughter Annabelle, seven.