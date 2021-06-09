Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash

The air ambulance in Netherton

The rider, a man, received advanced trauma care by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the crash in Northfield Road, in the Netherton area of Dudley, at around 1.15pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A passing PTS [patient transport service] high dependency crew came across the incident and stopped to render aid.

"An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT [medical emergency response intervention team] trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board were sent to the scene.

"The motorcyclist, a man, sustained serious injuries in the collision and received advanced trauma care at the scene by the team of ambulance staff.