Mechanic watches in horror as stolen digger destroys restored BMW in Dudley

The 96-plate BMW was saved from the depths of the scrapyard just three months ago.

But now mechanic Tyler Hambly, 25, has been left devastated after a thief ran over his pride and joy on Sunday evening.

The damage to the car

Mr Hambly, who lives on the new Doultons Meadow estate in Netherton, Dudley, said: “About half past six there was a massive raucous outside my home.

“As I’ve looked out the window a stolen digger from the site nearby drove over my car.

“It’s completely destroyed – I kind of looked out the window and I was stood there thinking this can’t be happening.

“It was about 20 to 30 seconds, it pushed the car, it was like he actually aimed for it.

“He pushed it about 20ft up the road and then crushed the end of it. I’m massively into my cars and I restore old stuff and this was a new build that I have just saved from the scrapyard.

“I bought it in August and I have spent the last three months fixing it all up.

“It deters me from having it in the area, I’m almost at the point of giving up with cars.”

The digger which was stolen and trashed Tyler's car

The 24-ton vehicle, which was being used by builders working on the housing estate, smashed through a fence on Sunday shortly before 6pm and then into the restored BMW.

The destruction has left many residents in fear for their safety but some have stepped up to help out Mr Hambly.

Following the incident a GoFundMe page was set up in a bid to raise money for the mechanic, who works at a garage near Cradley Heath, with a total goal of £1,000. A resident said: “The car is a write-off, he’s an expert in car mechanics but he said even for his quality there’s no way you can repair this.”

Tyler's car is still stuck in the road next to the construction site

West Midlands Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Wolverhampton in connection with the theft. A spokeswoman said: “Police received a report that a 24-ton digger was stolen from a building site in Saltwells Dudley at around 6pm on Sunday. The digger was driven through a fence through Dalton Meadow where it caused damage to a parked car, and into Saltwells Road.

"A man was arrested after he had got out the digger and was making off from the scene.”

Persimmon Homes refused to comment. The digger was returned to the site.