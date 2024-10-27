Kingswinford residents donate more than £2,000 worth of goods for Dudley families in need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The local authority held its fourth ‘Too Good to Throw Away’ event at Kingswinford Methodist Church earlier this month.

More than three tonnes of unwanted household items were donated by more than 75 people, including curtains, bedding, cushions, kitchenware, small electrical items, clothes, food and unused toiletries.

The donations have been taken to Provision House, which is using items to create home starter packages for families and individuals facing times of need. The provisions are expected to save families more than £2000.

Winter coats were also collected and will be offered to Dudley’s Family Hubs.

Councillor James Clinton, cabinet member for public health, said: "I’d like to thank the community and everyone at the Methodist church for all they have done to support Tuesday’s event.

"More than 75 people donated and we estimate that around 60 households will be helped because of these donations, saving borough families more than £2,000."