Ghouls and goblins descend on Wall Heath for Halloween trail

The centre of Wall Heath was turned into a spooky celebration of Halloween on Saturday as a way of raising funds for charity and also promoting the village and what it has to offer.

There were witches, ghouls, zombies and a whole host of other scary creatures and figures across the village centre as part of the celebration, which was organised by Wall Heath Village People.

Vice chairman Andy Vaughan said the event followed on from a smaller scale event he'd started as owner of the Decomar Hardware Merchants shop and was part of organised events to engage with the community.

Kiera Thompson shows off her spooky clown

He said: "When I came here as a shopkeepr around here five years ago, I decided to do something for Halloween and started a little trail around the village, very low key, but it's sort of grown over that time.

"Myself and Michelle Preston from the Horse and Jockey pub formed a committee for the village called Wall Heath Village People and we've been organising events on a larger scale for the village, with the Halloween trail being one of them.

Louise and Chris Psaras are the witches and wizards of the event

"We do lots of things for the village, raising money to put back into the village and everything we do is for Wall Heath and the people of Wall Heath."

Mr Vaughan said the event was also a chance for the shops to showcase themselves and publicise what they do.

Kids of all ages dressed up for the event

He said that he didn't know how much had been raised, but said that previous events had raised around £1,500, and said that funds raised would go towards the chosen charity of the Midlands Air Ambulance, as well as going into the kitty for the committee to plan other events.

He said: "All the shops want to thrive and the events always put something back into the village, which is always in my thoughts.

Kids big and small were part of the day

"It's not about selling and taking and running off home with your money, it's about putting something back into it and that's what we do and people support that."