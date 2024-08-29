Unite or die, Tory leadership says during speech in the Black Country

Tom Tugendhat pledged to deliver a Conservative victory if elected as the party's next leader.

But he warned that the Tories would be facing a long time in opposition if the next leader did not put an end to party in-fighting.

Mr Tugendhat, shadow security minister, was addressing party members during a visit to Kingswinford.

He thanked members and activists for their work during the General Election and emphasised the importance of their voices being heard.

He told them he would unite the Conservative Party, rebuild the trust of the British people, and win the election in five years' time.

Mr Tugendhat said the Conservatives had delivered significant achievements in government, including improvements to education and the introduction of Universal Credit. But he said the party lost the election because it failed to deliver its promises on tax and immigration.

"Sadly, over the past few years, instead of fighting for these traditional values – including lower taxes, controlled immigration, and personal freedoms – we have too often fought among ourselves," he said.

"We didn’t do what we said we would, and we lost the trust of the British people.

“This is what I will put an end to. As leader of the Conservative Party, I will unite our party, rebuild trust with the British people, and take the fight to Labour so that we win in five years’ time."

Mr Tugendhat, who is one of six candidates standing for the leadership, said the party faced a clear choice.

"We must either draw a line under the infighting and broken promises and unite the Conservative Party so that we can win in five years’ time, or face more defeat," he said.

"Local associations and members are the backbone of the Conservative Party. It is their hard work and dedication that drive conservative values forward.

"I look forward to working with everyone across our Conservative family to achieve this and deliver for the British people."

Mr Tugendhat will be standing against Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Mel Stride and Dame Priti Patel for the party leadership.

Mr Tugendhat cited his opposition to Covid vaccine passports and Boris Johnson's abandoned rise in National Insurance to pay for adult social care.

He also spoke about his military service in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as his record in Parliament. He said he was one of the first MPs to warn about the threat of Russia and China.

He said that as security minister, he was responsible for the National Security Act, which resulted in Britain arresting and charging more Russian and Chinese spies in his time as minister, than in the previous decade.

Mr Tugendhat also met party members in Stafford during his tour of the region.