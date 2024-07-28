Roadworks with three-way traffic lights set to cause week of disruption

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The roadworks on Dudley Road, which are being managed by National Grid, are taking place near to the junction with Aldi and McDonald's on Ketley Road and have seen three-way signals in place since July 23.

Since starting on July 23, long lines of traffic have been seen along Dudley Road heading up into Pensnett and down towards Kingswinford.

The works are set to run until August 6 and will see a 97 metre trenching set in the tarmac footway for a new supply.