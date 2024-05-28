Motorists warned of 'significant delays' as traffic lights work begins

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There have been delays after the third and final phase of work began at the junction of Moss Grove, High Street, Market Street and Summerhill in the centre of Kingswinford on Monday afternoon.

The works are the final part of three phases to update the traffic signals system around Kingswinford, with the work having begun last October at the junction of Cot Lane, Swindon Road, Lodge Lane and Summerhill, which lasted until Christmas.

Phase two of the works took place on the junction of Moss Grove, Wolverhampton Street, Stallings Lane and Dudley Road, running from January until Spring, and the current phase is set to run until September.

The works are set to take several months to complete in Kingswinford. Photo: Google Street Map

Dudley Council said there would be manually controlled temporary signals in place and said that while it would attempt to minimise disruption as much as possible, there would be significant delays during certain periods.

A spokesman for Dudley Council said: "The third and final phase of work, to the junction of Moss Grove, High Street, Market Street and Summerhill, has started and will run until September.

"Manually controlled temporary signals will be in place throughout to minimise disruption as much as possible.

"However, significant delays are expected during certain periods and motorists are asked to avoid the areas affected where possible."

To find out more about the works, go to one.network/?tm=136486981