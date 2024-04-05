Broadband provider BRSK tells residents they are getting poles whether they like it or not

The Chartersfield estate, Kingswinford, is one of the few residential areas in the UK without telegraph poles, cable boxes and overhead wires.

When the estate was built engineers ensured all the clutter which is normally above ground should be out of sight and out of mind below ground.

However, BRSK broadband, which has been given the contract to deliver full fibre internet cables, has deemed the subterranean wiring as substandard.

The company claim their best boffins have been on the case but cannot find a suitable alternative to erecting poles on street corners.

A BRSK spokesman said: "Currently, full fibre broadband is only available to around 60 per cent of homes in the country, with residents having been historically misled into believing that the option they already have is the most advanced - but not all options advertised as fibre are full fibre.

"These upgrades are therefore important to serve current and future generations, future- proofing the services for all. The nationwide switching off of all copper-based phone lines in the near future will affect all homes, and an alternative option needs to be in place."

The company outlined the public dialogue they have had with local residents.

The spokesman said: "We pride ourselves on having open and ongoing communication throughout the build process. Letters were first sent to residents in December 2023 to notify them of our plans to work in the area. Our teams have since been working diligently to speak to residents and work with them to try and find suitable alternative locations for poles as far as possible, and as a result we have made major changes to our original plans.

"In addition to resident engagement, we also ensure communication with the relevant local authority takes place before any work starts. Brsk representatives met with Councillor Ed Lawrence on-site to discuss and share our network plans. Communication between the council and brsk has been positive and remains ongoing.

"Our network is built within and on the existing telecommunications infrastructure under Code Powers issued by OFCOM, using the Openreach PIA (Physical Infrastructure Access) Product. However, sometimes the existing infrastructure is insufficient for us to serve some premises, and on these occasions, we need to upgrade the infrastructure to provide services to all residents."

The company have also contacted Dudley South MP Mike Wood, who joined residents to protest against the plans on Thursday.

Though residents do not want their street scene blotted by poles the internet provider still believes they are the best option, for everyone on the planet.

The spokesman said: "The planting of poles where necessary is widely used within the industry, and generally accepted as the most effective, and most environmentally-friendly option, to upgrade infrastructure. After extensive surveys, it was determined that the existing underground infrastructure in the area is not viable for us to use, which means going above ground is the only remaining option. Poles are planned to be placed in locations which cause the least disruption to residents, and any residents who may be impacted are directly communicated with through our engagement process.

"There is a misconception that poles are an outdated infrastructure. They are in fact the most effective, efficient and environmentally-friendly way of deploying the most advanced broadband infrastructure we have available to us - full-fibre broadband.

"We’re proud to be making Kingswinford one of the best digitally connected areas in the country ahead of the national deadline, and for creating the opportunity for residents to take up world class broadband now, while many parts of the country are without access to full fibre broadband."

Chartersfield estate resident Phil Hall, who organised the petition demanding BRSK halt the forthcoming works, is not convinced by the virtues of poles.

He said: "They do not seem to get it, do they? We do not want poles for the first time ever and we are not that bothered about getting new broadband."