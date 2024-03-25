Fifty not out! Watch as pupils, staff and parents celebrate special anniversary of Kingswinford school

Three former headteachers turned out at Crestwood Park Primary which celebrates its milestone this month, as it was opened on March 18, 1974.

Amongst the contributions from pupils, a memory room was set up by the reception class with a journey through the decades of both the school and news from throughout the year highlighted to pupils, their families and teaching staff past and present.

.Chair of Governors Joshua Davies and headteacher Liz Kennedy(front) along with pupils, staff and parents celebrate 50 years of Crestwood Park Primary School, Kingswinford..

There was a photo book with memories of 50 years to look at, 50 balloons were released and the whole school joined in a song to celebrate the birthday.

Present headteacher Liz Kennedy, who has been at the school for 12 years and in charge for one and three other former heads were present at the celebrations as well as teachers from down the years.

She said it was a great occasion which brought together all sections of the Crestwood family.

She said: "We are a small school and call ourselves a family and that was really illustrated with this event which brought together generations of families who have been at the school.

"The celebrations not only gave us a chance to have a party and a sing song it was a good opportunity to look back at the history of the school in pictures and words. For the pupils it was interesting for them to look back at what has happened worldwide over that time, many of the events would have taken place before they were born and the photo book and memory room proved popular.

"I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the day from staff, parents, other people associated with its history and of course our wonderful pupils – they are all part of the special Crestwood Park family past and present."