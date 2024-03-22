Black Country sports shop 'fixes' new England kit amid St George's Cross row

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Sports Shop Kingswinford, a sports and custom clothes online retailer has pitched into an ongoing row over the latest England football shirt by creating their own iron-on flag transfer, with proceeds of sales for the transfer going to charity.

It comes after a row was sparked in the sports world this week over the changes that sports company Nike made to the iconic St George's Flag that appears on the collar of players' shirts.

The changes turn the normally red St George's flag into a flourish of colours, with some people saying it represents the LGBT+ flag for Bisexuality.

A view of Nike's designed St George's Cross on the back of the collar of the new England shirt. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Now, the new iron-on transfers feature the original St George's design and are created with the intention of being applied over the 'official' Nike St George's Flag.

Director of the business, Grant Walters, talked about the design, said: "I think the newly designed kits are really brilliant – they're some of the best-designed kits we have had in a long time.

"Obviously there is a demand for people that prefer a traditional St George on the back, for me, I don't think the national flag should be changed."

The transfers cost an affordable £4.95 per transfer, with £1 of each sale being donated to the Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity.

Grant continued: "We're providing a solution for people. If it helps out, we're also raising money for charity.

"It's more about a solution than a problem – I don't see much of a problem with [the new design] as such. But if there's backlash and people would like the traditional St George flag on it, here is a solution."

The iron-on design comes as a debate into the flags re-design rages online, with even Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer and Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer all having their say.

The new iron-on transfer was created by The Sports Shop Kingswinford

On social media, the culture secretary said: "Fans should always come first, and it's clear that this is not what fans want.

"Our national heritage - including St George's Cross - brings us together. Toying with it is pointless and unnecessary."

Prime Minister Rishin Sunak also had a say in the heated debate, speaking to reporters, Mr Sunak said: "When it comes to our national flags, we shouldn't mess with them because they're a source of pride, identity, who we are, and they're perfect as they are."

Nike said that the shirt, which launched earlier this week ahead of Euro 2024, includes "a playful update to the cross of St George.

A Nike spokesperson told media outlets: "The England 2024 Home kit disrupts history with a modern take on a classic," inspired by the training kit worn by England's 1966 World Cup winners."

The shirt appeared for sale on March 21, with an "authentic" version priced at" £124.99 for adults and £119.99 for children, while stadium shirts sell for £84.99 for adults and £64.99 for children.

For more information on the iron-on St George Flag, please visit thesportsshopkingswinford.co.uk/products/st-georges-flag-iron-on-transfer