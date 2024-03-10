The newly refurbished pub where the people 'make it special'

Some pubs become a bit faded or start to look like they've seen better days, but don't look to make any major changes.

There are other pubs, however, that take the decision to make a change, freshen up and come back more vibrant, colourful and modern.

That is the case with the British Oak in Kingswinford, which has recently reopened to the public after a £240,000 refurbishment by owners Marstons, giving the pub near King George VI Park and the Pensnett Trading Estate a new lease of life.

The pub has always had a ‘traditional’ feel and has a large beer garden, which allows guests to drink and dine both inside and alfresco. The current building was built on this site around 1980 after originally being based further up the road.

The British Oak is newly refurbished and holds a special place in the community

Inside, it is a pub full of colour, with lots of flowery wallpaper and colourful chairs, as well as plenty of pictures and paintings adorning the walls, and the seating is a mixture of leather padded seating and comfortable chairs around a host of tables.

In the bar area, which is now divided from the dining area by a newly installed wall, there is a long bar full of handpulls drinks and a wide selection of spirits and plenty of TVs for people wanting to watch TNT or Sky Sports, plus a bigger game area with a pool table and dart board.