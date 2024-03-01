Watch: Thieves have a lot of bottle after Kingswinford dairy has 'irreplaceable' milk float stolen

Brigstock Dairies in Stallings Lane have a fleet of 20 floats – with a top speed of 25mph and a range of 40 miles – dating back to 1972 which cover a wide area on daily milk rounds.

One of them suffered a punctured tyre whilst on the way to a delivery off the A449 in the Wombourne area at 2.30am on Tuesday morning.

Staff were sent out from the depot to recover the vehicle but it was found the tyre couldn't be fixed and it was left until 10am for when a garage in Kingswinford was open and they went to try and find it but found it had gone.